Hatsune Miku: The Planet of Wonder and Fragments of Wishes Out Now for Xbox One and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 467 Views
Developer Crypton Future Media announced Hatsune Miku: The Planet of Wonder and Fragments of Wishes is now available for the Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $27.99.
The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in June 2023.
View a trailer of the game below:
Read details on the game below:
Embark on a interplanetary adventure with Miku and friends!
During their cosmic voyage, Miku and her companions unexpectedly crash-land on an strange and wonderful planet. Here, they encounter a host of distinctive inhabitants each with a specific task for Miku and her friends. Immerse yourself in various challenges and help fulfill the desires of these newfound friends!
Diverse Mini-Games Await
- Dive into nine engaging mini-games, from exhilarating “Button Mashing” challenges to strategic “Slide Puzzles.”
- Gather “coins” and compete for the top score!
- As an added bonus, enjoy the mobile games Hatsune Miku Amiguru Jump and Hatsune Miku Amiguru Train.
Piapro Collaboration Songs Included
Immerse yourself in the delightful melodies of the 17 phenomenal songs crafted especially for Hatsune Miku: The Planet Of Wonder And Fragments Of Wishes.
Looks kind of sad. Almost like a Hello Kitty game (certain ones).
Instead of an adventure really (say to compare with Hello Kitty a Roller Rescue) but instead go some ok minigames (some handheld Hello Kitty games where you help people, which is fine but the minigames are pretty bad and the goals are ok/locations ok, but not the most exciting thing out there).
Good music probably if people are into that as well music based characters and well probably fine areas to explore/fine dialogue but not the best experience of a game. I don't want to say it's cheap but it is a bit lacking in areas just from the trailer. Not that exciting.
It's good it's in a different direction then just the rhythm games. Who knows which mobile games I have no clue but this one looks a bit weak.