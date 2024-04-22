Hatsune Miku: The Planet of Wonder and Fragments of Wishes Out Now for Xbox One and PC - News

Developer Crypton Future Media announced Hatsune Miku: The Planet of Wonder and Fragments of Wishes is now available for the Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $27.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in June 2023.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a interplanetary adventure with Miku and friends!

During their cosmic voyage, Miku and her companions unexpectedly crash-land on an strange and wonderful planet. Here, they encounter a host of distinctive inhabitants each with a specific task for Miku and her friends. Immerse yourself in various challenges and help fulfill the desires of these newfound friends!

Diverse Mini-Games Await

Dive into nine engaging mini-games, from exhilarating “Button Mashing” challenges to strategic “Slide Puzzles.”

Gather “coins” and compete for the top score!

As an added bonus, enjoy the mobile games Hatsune Miku Amiguru Jump and Hatsune Miku Amiguru Train.

Piapro Collaboration Songs Included

Immerse yourself in the delightful melodies of the 17 phenomenal songs crafted especially for Hatsune Miku: The Planet Of Wonder And Fragments Of Wishes.

