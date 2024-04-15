One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition Releases in July for Switch - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announced One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 25 and worldwide on July 26.

One Piece Odyssey first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in January 2023.

In One Piece Odyssey, players take control of each member of the Straw Hat Crew in exploration or turn-based command battle, as they cross paths with an incredible storm leaving them astray on the strange, mysterious island of Waford, while the Thousand Sunny is almost sunk and left in tatters. While exploring the island and its ancient ruins, they meet Adio and Lim, two inhabitants of Waford. After being deprived of their strengths by the mysterious power of Lim, a new daring journey begins for the crew with new characters and monsters designed by Eiichiro Oda as well as an original storyline intertwined with memories of their past adventures.

The Nintendo Switch version of One Piece Odyssey includes the “Reunion of Memories” additional scenario that can be played after clearing the main game, as well as extra outfits for the Straw Hat Crew with the Traveling outfits and the Sniper King’s Traveling Outfit. In addition, the City of Water outfits will be making their debut on the Nintendo Switch version.

