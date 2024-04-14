Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 7, 2024.

NBA 2K24 is up four spots to second place, Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up from 10th to fourth place. EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to fifth place and Helldivers 2 fell five spots to sixth place.

It Takes Two is up one spot to seventh place and Dragon's Dogma 2 fell from second to eighth place. Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, and Need for Speed: Heat rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 24 Helldivers 2 It Takes Two Dragon's Dogma 2 Hogwarts Legacy Need for Speed: Heat

