Ultimate Swing Golf Releases May 16 for Quest 2, 3, and Pro - News

Everybody’s Golf developer Clap Hanz has announced Ultimate Swing Golf for the Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro. It will launch on May 16 for $29.99 / 2,990 yen.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Clap Hanz, the beloved golf game developer, presents the definitive golf experience in Ultimate Swing Golf!

The intuitive shot system recreates the feel and exhilaration of golf in a VR world. Simply swing your controller to adjust your power and the direction of the ball!

No matter your golfing preference, there’s a mode for you. Hit the links in the Free Play and Training modes, clear missions and hone your skills in Challenge mode, or turn your room into a proper golf venue with MR Play mode!

Hit a bucket of balls and shoot the breeze with friends from around the world in Online Match mode, where a maximum of four players can enjoy a game of golf together, complete with voice chat, quick messages, and emotes!

