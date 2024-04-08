Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the the French Charts - Sales

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) in its second week has remained in first place on the French charts for week 13, 2024, according to SELL.

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) in its second week remained in in second place, while Dragon's Dogma 2 (PS5) in week two fell out of the top five.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in third and fifth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is up one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Rise of the Ronin EA Sports FC 24 Dragon's Dogma 2

Xbox Series X|S

Dragon's Dogma 2 EA Sports FC 24 South Park: Snow Day!

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Crew Motorfest Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC South Park: Snow Day! EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft

