Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Developer Says Its Fans Enjoy Shorter and More Focused Games - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ninja Theory studio head Dom Matthews in an interview with IGN said its fans prefer shorter and more focused games over games that take upwards of 100 hours to complete.

"I think what we always set out to do is to tell a story and for the game length to be appropriate for the story that we want to tell," Matthews said. "So it's not really a case of setting out to make shorter experiences. I think it is... There is a story that we want to tell here with a beginning, middle and end and what is the right shape and size of experience to tell that story? So that's kind of where we start."

He added, "What I would say as well though is that I think that since digital distribution has become a thing, it has opened the industry up to games of all shapes and sizes, which I think is really great. So I'm really pleased to see that there's a lot of people that actually enjoy a shorter experience, something that they can sit down on a whatever Friday night, stick their headphones on, turn the lights off and kind of sink into an experience and players who don't necessarily want something that is 50 hours long, a 100 hours long, so it's as long as it needs to be. And I'm one of those people, I like shorter games.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on people's time these days and I think our fans, from what we hear from them, they enjoy a shorter game where our intention is that every step of that journey is meaningful… There's an audience of people that want games that are focused."

Matthews said success for Ninja Theory is to have as many players play their games as possible.

"I think success for us is, we would love for as many players to play our games as possible, but I think particularly with Hellblade we love and I love that magic that you can achieve by creating something that makes people think and feel," he said.

"So if I think about the things that I want to achieve in Hellblade 2, once it's released, the thing that will put the biggest smile on my face is to see fans of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and people who like those kind of game saying you've continued Senua's journey in a way that is worthy of that character."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles