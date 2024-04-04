Puzzle Game PuzzMiX Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Inti Creates has announced puzzle game, PuzzMix, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch for the Switch tomorrow, April 5, for PC on April 19, and for the PS5 and PS4 on April 26. It is priced at $3.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In PuzzMiX, players will control falling “Lola Pods” to merge pairs into increasingly larger types. As the Lola Pods get bigger and bigger, the player will earn bigger scores as the chaos becomes even harder to control. Online leaderboards are included to show off the best Lola MiXers around the world.

When players earn a certain amount of score, they’ll unlock a new song from Lola herself to listen to during the game. 19 vocal tracks are included in addition to one instrumental background music.

This deviously simple puzzle game filled with upbeat melodies, PuzzMiX, will be available on Nintendo Switch on April 5 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET via the Nintendo Switch eShop. PuzzMiX is also planned for release on PC (Steam) on April 19, and PlayStation 4 and 5 on April 26. The price is $3.99 on all platforms.

Play this exhilarating puzzle game to the beat of Lola’s songs!

