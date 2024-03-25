Stellar Blade Demo Releases March 29 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Shift Up announced a demo for Stellar Blade will launch on March 29 on the PlayStation Store.

Save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game when it launches.

The demo features the very beginning of the game "when Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad is sent to Earth on a mission to reclaim the planet from the Naytiba, up to the first boss fight. This first stage will include the tutorial phase to help you familiarize yourself with basic combat features as you explore post-war Eidos 7, a human city now infested by the Naytiba, giving you an early grasp of gameplay mechanics that will serve you throughout the game’s story."

View a trailer of the demo below:

Stellar Blade will launch for PlayStation 5 on April 26. Pre-orders will open on February 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

