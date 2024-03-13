Saber Interactive Removes References to Embracer From Its Site - News

There was a recent report from Bloomberg that Embracer Group was selling one its largest subsidiaries, Saber Interactive, in a deal worth up to $500 million.

Saber Interactive has now updated its official website removing references to Embracer Group, suggesting the report was accurate.

The Saber logo on the website used to say "An Embracer Group company," which has now been removed.

The bio for the company also removed the text "we are one of the key operative business units of Embracer Group."

Saber Interactive has removed all references to Embracer Group $EMBRAC from their website.



Looks like the sale is done. Waiting for an official confirmation. https://t.co/ih2Fl5ZWD3 — EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) March 13, 2024

As of the time of writing, Saber Interactive has yet to update its social media pages as they still say "An Embracer Group Company."

