Starbreeze Removes CEO Following Poor Performance of Payday 3 - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Starbreeze has removed CEO Tobias Sjögren following the poor performance of Payday 3.

The developer in a note to investors said it "needs a different leadership" and Juergen Goeldner has been appointed as interim CEO, who joined the board in 2023.

"The company has a clear strategy centered around creating attractive games on our own and licensed IPs,” said Starbreeze chairman Torgny Hellström. "The board’s consolidated assessment is that the execution of strategy needs a different leadership. Juergen Goeldner has been part of the board since 2023 and, with over 40 years of industry experience, is a strong interim solution.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Tobias Sjögren for his achievements during the past three years. Tobias took over the helm of Starbreeze in a challenging phase of its journey and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Goeldner added, "Starbreeze has a strong history of developing and publishing games globally. After launching Payday 3, the company is well-positioned to leverage the strengths of the organization to monetise and develop the IP portfolio. I am looking forward to assuming an operative position and, together with the management, ensure the execution of this strategy."

Payday 3 failed to meet the expectations of publisher Embracer Group.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles