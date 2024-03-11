NBA 2K24 is Now Available on Xbox Game Pass - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced NBA 2K24 is now available on Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

NBA 2K24 was not included in the original announcement of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and PAW Patrol World were made available last week on the service.

hope you’ve been practicing those layups



NBA 2K24 is coming March 11 pic.twitter.com/bKasWh7yUR — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 8, 2024

Here are the other upcoming games to Xbox Game Pass:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19

