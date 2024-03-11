Sea of Thieves is the Most Pre-Ordered PS5 Game on the PlayStation Store - News

Xbox last month announced it will be releasing four games on rival platforms, which includes Sea of Thieves on the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 version of Sea of Thieves is performing well as it is the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Network in the US. This was spotted by Twitter user Benji-Sales. The $59.99 Premium Edition is in first place on the pre-order charts, while the $39.99 Standard Edition is in fifth place.

VideoGamesChronicle is reporting in the UK the Premium Edition is in first place on the pre-order charts, while the Standard Edition is in fourth place and the Deluxe Edition is in 10th place.

Sea of Thieves is currently the #1 Best Selling Pre-Order on PlayStation Network in the United States pic.twitter.com/Wxgqoqf95X — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 10, 2024

Pentiment was the first Xbox game released on rival platforms, as it launched for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on February 22. Hi-Fi Rush is set to launch for the PS5 on March 19. Grounded will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on April 16.

