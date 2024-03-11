By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sea of Thieves is the Most Pre-Ordered PS5 Game on the PlayStation Store

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 395 Views

Xbox last month announced it will be releasing four games on rival platforms, which includes Sea of Thieves on the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 version of Sea of Thieves is performing well as it is the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Network in the US. This was spotted by Twitter user Benji-Sales. The $59.99 Premium Edition is in first place on the pre-order charts, while the $39.99 Standard Edition is in fifth place.

VideoGamesChronicle is reporting in the UK the Premium Edition is in first place on the pre-order charts, while the Standard Edition is in fourth place and the Deluxe Edition is in 10th place.

Pentiment was the first Xbox game released on rival platforms, as it launched for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on February 22. Hi-Fi Rush is set to launch for the PS5 on March 19. Grounded will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on April 16.

coolbeans (1 hour ago)

It's arriving at a great time, given how Skull & Bones turned out to be a flop. Everyone yearns to be a pirate on occasion! ;)

Bandorr (52 minutes ago)

Are they pre-ordering it to pre-load it?
Why pre-order a digital game?

G2ThaUNiT Bandorr (33 minutes ago)

Everything you see on that list is a digital game lol. All that is digital pre-orders.

Bandorr G2ThaUNiT (32 minutes ago)

But why pre-order digital stuff?

G2ThaUNiT Bandorr (31 minutes ago)

Beats me lol. There are some games, like Dragon's Dogma 2 for example, that offer digital pre-order extras. Not something I typically do, but I know some companies try to take advantage of digital pre-orders.

Hardstuck-Platinum (51 minutes ago)

Good. Let all Xbox games come over to PS. No point hurting Xbox developers for no reason and I think MS knows this now

G2ThaUNiT Hardstuck-Platinum (33 minutes ago)

Lmao

Hardstuck-Platinum G2ThaUNiT (2 minutes ago)

You thumb me down and laugh at me all you want. It won't change the reality

