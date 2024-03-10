Three Game Boy Games Headed to Nintendo Switch Online on March 12 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo as part of Mario Day has announced three Game Boy games will be added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app on Tuesday, March 12.

The three Game Boy games are Dr Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis.

Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are included with the standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 per month, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 per three months, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 per year.

