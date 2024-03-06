Helldivers 2 Developer Arrowhead Says It's Not Being Acquired by PlayStation - News

Following a rumor from a user on Twitter claiming PlayStation had acquired Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead, the studio has said it is not being being acquired.

Twitter use NextGenPlayer posted an image features the PlayStation Studios logo and the Arrowhead logo with the message "Welcome to the family." However, this turned out to be fake.

This is fake, unless I’ve missed something," said Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt. "Also, a really shitty old logo from 2008 or so when we just started the studio."

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC last month and has been a huge success for the developer having surpassed 400,000 concurrent players on Steam and remaining near the top of multiple video game software charts around the world for several weeks.

