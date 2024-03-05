Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC Specs Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 644 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Guerrilla Games and Nixxes Software have announced the PC specifications for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.
"To ensure the game runs on a wide variety of PC hardware, including portable gaming devices, we’ve included graphics presets ranging from very low to very high," said Nixxes online community specialist Julian Huijbregts. "This allows gamers with the latest hardware to push their systems, while also providing a great experience on less powerful PCs. Below you’ll find an overview of the specifications we recommend for a variety of presets available in the game.
"If you prefer to tweak settings and visuals to your own liking, you’ll find plenty of options in the launcher and in the game menus. Next to individual quality settings for textures, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain and more, you can use sliders to adjust the field of view and visual effects like motion blur and film grain. You’ll also find toggles to adjust full screen effects like radial blur, lens flares, bloom and vignette to taste."
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 21 for $59.99.
Horizon Forbidden West first released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2022, while The Complete Edition, which includes the Burning Shores DLC, released for the PS5 in October 2023.
View the PC specs below:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|High
|Very High
|Preset
|Very Low
|Medium
|High
|Very High
|AVG Performance
|720P @ 30 FPS
|1080P @ 60 FPS
|1440P @ 60fps / 4K @ 30 FPS
|4K @ 60 FPS
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
|Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|Memory
|16GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT
|Storage
|150GB SSD space
|150GB SSD space
|150GB SSD space
|150GB SSD space
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)
I'm not sure what else is coming out at that time, hopefully nothing else big is coming out that week to overshadow it again. When Horizon came out for the PS4 I didn't even look at it for a few months until I was done with Breath of the Wild which came out at the same time. While I enjoyed BOTW more, Horizon was fantastic game and the dlc Frozen Wild is one of my favorite dlc.
Oh yeah, absolutely NOTHING major is releasing in the 3rd week of March that could possibly overshadow HFW in any way :)
Lol fr though, I know Dragon's Dogma 2 is a major release, but, it has been nearly 12 years since the first game, so it's hard to tell just how big the game will be on PC. Still, it's a competitive release window regardless lol
If only all developers used these detailed resolution and frame-rate charts. Game looks well optimized based on these specs. 4K Very High 30 fps or 1440p High 60 fps on my 3070 sounds very good.