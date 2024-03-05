Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Guerrilla Games and Nixxes Software have announced the PC specifications for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.

"To ensure the game runs on a wide variety of PC hardware, including portable gaming devices, we’ve included graphics presets ranging from very low to very high," said Nixxes online community specialist Julian Huijbregts. "This allows gamers with the latest hardware to push their systems, while also providing a great experience on less powerful PCs. Below you’ll find an overview of the specifications we recommend for a variety of presets available in the game.

"If you prefer to tweak settings and visuals to your own liking, you’ll find plenty of options in the launcher and in the game menus. Next to individual quality settings for textures, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain and more, you can use sliders to adjust the field of view and visual effects like motion blur and film grain. You’ll also find toggles to adjust full screen effects like radial blur, lens flares, bloom and vignette to taste."

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 21 for $59.99.

Horizon Forbidden West first released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2022, while The Complete Edition, which includes the Burning Shores DLC, released for the PS5 in October 2023.

View the PC specs below:

Minimum Recommended High Very High Preset Very Low Medium High Very High AVG Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60fps / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Memory 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Storage 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

