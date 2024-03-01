Remnant II Crossplay Update Out Now - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have released a new update for Remnant II that adds crossplay support for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Read the patch notes here.

"Cross-play has been one of the most player-requested features for Remnant II, and our community has been so awesome waiting patiently for this feature to roll out," said Gunfire Games president and Remnant II director David Adams.

"We’re so excited to launch this update today as the team has been working hard to make it a reality. There’s even more Remnant II content to come, including the second downloadable content!"

Remnant II is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles