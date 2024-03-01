Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Gets The Explorer Trailer - News

/ 208 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing have released a new trailer for the racing game, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, called The Explorer.

View the trailer below:

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles