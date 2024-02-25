PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2024 Americas Sales Comparison Charts Through January - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,203 Views
Here we see data representing the sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and two legacy platforms (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) over comparable periods for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2021 – (January 2021 to January 2021)
2022 – (January 2022 to January 2022)
2023 – (January 2023 to January 2023)
2024 – (January 2024 to January 2024)
"Year to date" sales for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2023 versus 2022 and 2023 versus 2021 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox Series X|S
- 287,139 units sold year-to-date
- Up year-on-year 23,519 units (8.9%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch
- 297,903 units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 30,425 units (-9.3%)
Sony
- PlayStation 5
- 501,539 units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 6,054 units (-1.2%)
- PlayStation 4
- 1,482 units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 5,192 (-77.8%)
Sony should do a price cut this year. Amazed they've held at this for so long
Well when you are ahead I guess that is Sonys excuse
Yeah but they ain't meeting their targets and it's a lot more subs and software and dominance for third parties if they just lower to a reasonable but probably still profitable level now! It's been over 3 years!