Tales of Arise Headed to Xbox Game Pass on February 20 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 303 Views
The official Xbox Japan Twitter account announced the JRPG, Tales of Arise, will launch for Xbox Game Pass on February 20.
Tales of Arise has sold over 2.7 million units worldwide as of November 2023.
Tales of Arise released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.
『Tales of ARISE』が 2 月 20 日より #GamePass に登場！— Xbox Japan (@Xbox_JP) February 15, 2024
進化したグラフィックが描き出す表情豊かなキャラクターたちと、迫力の戦闘システムが織りなす波乱に満ちた解放の物語。
新たな時代を生きる、すべての人に贈る RPG を体験しよう✨#Xbox#TOARISE pic.twitter.com/M6gF6v2oQb
Few months in a row both PS + and Gamepass have shared some games RE 2 and Tales of Arise, both also got Sea of Stars the same time several months ago.