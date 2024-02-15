Tales of Arise Headed to Xbox Game Pass on February 20 - News

posted 1 hour ago

The official Xbox Japan Twitter account announced the JRPG, Tales of Arise, will launch for Xbox Game Pass on February 20.

Tales of Arise has sold over 2.7 million units worldwide as of November 2023.

Tales of Arise released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

