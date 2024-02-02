Neil Druckmann Has a 'Concept' for The Last of Us Part 3 - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Naughty Dog vice president and director Neil Druckmann in the recently released Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II documentary revealed he has a "concept" for The Last of Us Part 3 that is exciting as the first two entries in the series.

"The first game had such a clean concept of the unconditional love a parent feels for their child," said Druckmann. "The second one, once we landed on this idea of the pursuit of justice at any cost, justice for the ones you love, it felt like there's a clean concept here and there's a through-line from the first game about love. If we never get to do it again, this is a fine ending point. The last bite of the apple, the story's done.

“The great thing about working at Naughty Dog is that we don't have to. It's always like, we would love another Last of Us, but if you guys are passionate about something else, we'll support this other thing. Very privileged position to be in. I never take that for granted.

"I've been thinking about, 'Is there a concept there?' And for now years, I haven't been able to find that concept. But recently that's changed. I don't have a story, but I do have that concept, that, to me, is as exciting as I, as exciting as II, is its own thing, yet has this through-line for all three. So it does feel like there's probably one more chapter to this story."

The Last of Us released for the PlayStation 3 in June 2013, for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014, while a remake, The Last of Us Part I, released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2022 and for PC in March 2023.

The Last of Us Part II released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020, while a remastered version released for the PlayStation 5 in January 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles