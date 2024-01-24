The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon 3 Concerts to be Posted on YouTube in February - News

Nintendo announced it will be posting The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon 3 concerts on YouTube next month.

The concerts were originally going to be part of Nintendo Live 2024 events, however, both were cancelled due to safely events. Now both will be posted to the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert will be posted to YouTube on February 9 at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm UK. It is a pre-recorded performance.

The Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concert will be held on February 10 and Nintendo says it will be "posted on Nintendo's official YouTube channel so you can watch at home."

