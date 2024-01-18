Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Launches May 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory during the Xbox Developer_Direct announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound.

