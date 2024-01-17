Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Journey into a fantastical world on a quest for revenge in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle.

The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.

The key to Psaro’s success lies with synthesis: the ability to combine two monsters and create a stronger offspring. Each new creation brings Psaro one step closer to his goal of becoming the Master of Monsterkind.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2023.

