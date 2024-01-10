Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Arrives January 31 for PS5, XS, PS4, and XO - News

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Tequila Works announced Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 31.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in November 2023.

Two best friends, one wild adventure.

Join best friends Nunu and Willump on an adventure across the frozen wilds of the Freljord. Discover the unbreakable bond between boy and yeti as you traverse a land both beautiful and treacherous, making new allies (and enemies) on a journey of family, friendship, and magic.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a single-player story adventure developed by Tequila Works. Dive headfirst into an immersive narrative set in the undiscovered reaches of the Freljord, where every snowy step brings you closer to the truth about Nunu and Willump’s past.

Forge an Unbreakable Bond

Play as Nunu, a young boy searching for his mother with the help of his best friend, Willump. United by their endless imagination and shared love of snowball fights, the two will have to work together to navigate the Freljord, saving it—and each other—from the danger that lies within.

Unlock an Extraordinary World

Hike, climb, and sled your way across the Freljord, a frostbitten land full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves… and enchantment. Use your head to progress through the frozen landscape and uncover what secrets lie hidden beneath the ice.

Join Legendary Champions

Meet the powerful League of Legends champions of the Freljord, including Braum, Ornn, Volibear, and Lissandra—whose twisted magic threatens to bury the world in Dark Ice.

