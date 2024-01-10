Sega Appoints Shuji Utsumi as New Boss of Sega of America and Europe - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Sega has announced a restructuring of directors that will take place on April 1, 2024. Shuji Utsumi will be appointed the new President/COO and CEO of Sega of America and Sega Europe.

Utsumi was an important in the founding of Sony Computer Entertainment (now called Sony Interactive Entertainment) and launching the original PlayStation in North America. He also helped launch the Sega Dreamcast outside of Japan. He was also the Executive Producer on a lot of Sega's classics.

He would end up leaving Sega in the early 2000s and end up working at Disney Interactive to help establish the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Utsumi returned to Sega in 2020.

Sega Executive Vice President Shigeru Yamashita, Senior Vice President Taketo Oshima, director of the board Hideo Yoshizawa will all be retiring. Yukio Sugino will be the new Co-COO of Sega, Tatsuyuki Miyazaki will become the Senior Vice President, and Koichi Fukazawa has been newly elected as a director of the board.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles