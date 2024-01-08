Larian Studios: 'It'll be Quite Some Time' Before They Talk About Its Next Project - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Larian Studios in 2023 had a major hit with the release of Baldur's Gate 3, which ended up winning Game of the Year and five other awards at The Game Awards last month.

Larian Studios CEO and Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke shared an update on the next project the studio is working on. The first act of the next game has figured out.

"Been a great morning!," said Vincke. "After 4 months of rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them, finally figured out what act 1 on this thing I've been working on needs to be. Quote me when it's revealed to see how much of today's draft survives. I suspect a lot.

"One thing I learned over the years is that work done on abandoned drafts is never wasted, even if you think the drafts are shit. More than often, you'll find you can recycle your work once you find the right story for it."

Vincke added it will be "quite some time" before the studio will be talking about its next project. This isn't a surprise as AAA games tend to take four to six years to develop nowadays.

He added, "Also - it's not what you think and this is not an teaser for an announcement. Just am genuinely excited about where this is going and wanted to share some of my excitement. It'll be quite some time before we talk about this."

One thing I learned over the years is that work done on abandoned drafts is never wasted, even if you think the drafts are shit. More than often, you'll find you can recycle your work once you find the right story for it. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 8, 2024

Also - it's not what you think and this is not an teaser for an announcement. Just am genuinely excited about where this is going and wanted to share some of my excitement . It'll be quite some time before we talk about this. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 8, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles