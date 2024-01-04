The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication Releases in 2024 for All Major Platforms - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Game Source Entertainmentand developer Softstar Entertainment announced the horror game, The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2024.

View a trailer of the game below::

Read details on the game below:

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication is a standalone sequel to The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation, and is a reimagined adaptation of the thriller film The Bridge Curse 2: Ritual. It is a first-person survival horror game, seen from the perspective of multiple characters, that uses a modern, campus ghost story as the basis for its plot.

Story

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication takes place at Wen Hua University, one of the ten universities in Taiwan known for its unsettling ghost stories. To attract new members to the film club, a group of students has decided to hold the Carnival of Horror in the Da Ren building, which abounds with rumors of ghost sightings. They plan on re-enacting a bizarre case that happened on campus decades ago and turning it into a horror movie, but as they rush to film in the depths of night, strange things start to happen…

At the same time, a reporter arrives on campus after receiving an eerie letter in hopes of resolving a mysterious missing persons case from the past. After piecing together a series of clues, the mystery unravels and a massive conspiracy covered in darkness is on the verge of emerging.

As they frantically try to escape, the terrifying being behind the specter-infested building gradually reveals itself… With demons closing in and impending doom at hand, will anyone survive the horrors of the night?

Features

Stunning performances by unforgettable characters and frighteningly vivid monsters create a one-of-a-kind sensory experience packed with both terror and humor.

Players experience the bone-chilling horrors of a haunted campus from a first-person perspective, traversing a world that integrates university ghost stories with local culture and folk superstitions, all while highlighting Taiwanese architecture, lifestyle, and everyday environments.

Gameplay

Evasion – Observe the environment and make your escape. Hide in concealed spaces to avoid being pursued, or use elements in the environment and other unique items to divert the attention of those hunting you. Find a way out… before it’s too late.

Puzzle-Solving – Solve unique riddles and puzzles to uncover the terrifying truth hidden behind an array of mysterious events. Only then will the story’s final enigma emerge from the darkness.

Exploration – Explore the environment to obtain key items and information which will lead to hidden clues scattered throughout the school.

