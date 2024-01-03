ID@Xbox Accused of Using AI Art to Promote Indie Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 503 Views
Xbox’s indie games label, ID@Xbox, has been accused of using AI-generated art to promote indie games in a recent tweet that has since been deleted.
Once the image was posted to Twitter users stated it appears to be AI-generated due to black lines running throughout the image that appear to have no purpose. It was also pointed out the Xbox logo wasn't 100 percent accurate to the standard text logo.
So it seems @ID_Xbox deleted their tweet using AI art. Thankfully I still have a screenshot of the tweet below.— Warwick (no longer active. find me on bsky etc) (@WarwickOnX) December 28, 2023
Now to wait for their apology... pic.twitter.com/OHRam2UzbB
Nothing says you care about independent work more than using AI for your promotional art. pic.twitter.com/4rJ6MQD401— Joey Miller (@NameNotUnique) December 28, 2023
The use of AI in video games has been a controversial topic due to concerns of plagiarism and the threat to jobs.
Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu in the "New Year's Letter from the President" posted this week said the company will be "aggressive in applying AI" and other technologies to its development and publishing efforts.
""Artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential implications had for some time largely been subjects of academic debate," said Kiryu at the time. "However, the introduction of ChatGPT, which allows anyone to easily produce writing or translations or to engage in text-based dialogue, sparked the rapid spread of generative AIs."
He added, "We also intend to be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies to both our content development and our publishing functions. In the short term, our goal will be to enhance our development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts. In the longer term, we hope to leverage those technologies to create new forms of content for consumers, as we believe that technological innovation represents business opportunities."
I hate AI art so much.......with Square getting into the ring along with the likes of Ubisoft, 2024 might be the year many game companies try to implement AI into more than just tech. Hopefully it dies just as quickly as NFTs in gaming did!!!
If a trillion dollar company is too lazy to pay their internal artists for promotional material. Then they will want AI to replace their artists for game developmental some point soon. MS is already churning out mediocrity since 2013. A big part of that is bad managment. This direction they are heading potentially sees them only getting worse.
What I wonder is why use a low quality AI image ? AI can generate stuff that is indistinguishable from a professional artists work now so if you're gonna use AI take a bit of time to generate something good looking or fix the errors afterwards before using it.