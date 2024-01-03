Xbox Game Pass Adds Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Close to the Sun, Hell Let Loose, Figment, Super Mega Baseball 4, We Happy Few, and Those Who Remain.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deep in international waters, Tesla’s Helios stands still. An unbound utopia for scientific research, Rose Archer steps aboard in search of her sister, quickly to discover not all is as it seems. Use your wits to guide Rose on her journey to find her sister Ada, overcome dangers unknown to understand the fate of the Helios and its inhabitants in this narrative driven steampunk adventure.

Coming Soon

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4

Squad up and take to the battlefields of World War II in the ever-expanding, hardcore, first-person shooter experience that is Hell Let Loose. Join other players online in epic, 100 player battles, taking place across huge, to-scale maps, where working as a team is a matter of life and death, and the right – or wrong – decision can turn the tide of battle. We’ll see you on the front lines!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla in this critically acclaimed entry in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

An action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique, surreal universe filled with music, humor and a multi-layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind, seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11

Super Mega Baseball 4 is coming soon to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play, so grab your glove and your bat. It’s time to go yard with the best to ever play the game. Hit, pitch, throw, and slide into home plate with the series’ signature combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth.

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11

Making a return to the Game Pass library! From Compulsion Games, set in a drug-fueled, retro futuristic city in an alternative 1960s England, We Happy Few is an action adventure game in which you hide, fight, and conform your way out of a delusional Joy-obsessed world.

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Revisit the critically acclaimed nightmare of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2 with new visuals, modern gameplay mechanics, and an over-the-shoulder perspective. Join rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they fight to survive a mysterious viral outbreak in Raccoon City that has turned its citizens into terrifying, flesh-eating zombies.

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Confront uncomfortable horrors, keep your sanity in check, and survive the night in this story-driven first-person psychological-thriller.

DLC / Game Updates

Dead by Daylight: Chucky – Available now

Game Pass members save 10% on their purchase! Meet your new best friend ‘til the end. Dead by Daylight: Chucky brings an iconic horror legend into The Fog with a new Killer: The Good Guy – Chucky. Purchasing this add-on unlocks an exclusive Charm: Good Guys Box. Wanna play?

Hello Neighbor 2 Anniversary Update – Available now

To celebrate the recent anniversary of Hello Neighbor 2 there is a new free update to check out. Visit the whole new area – the forest located on the outskirts of Raven Brooks. Explore the church and adjoining graveyard, once a renowned landmark and popular destination for townsfolk, now abandoned and eerily weird. Recent reports of a strange, cloaked figure seen lurking throughout the woods are probably completely unfounded. Are you brave enough to find it out?

Sea of Thieves: Season Ten – Available now

Sea of Thieves: Season Ten continues with the arrival of a new way to sail! Enjoy playing Safer Seas mode at your own pace, alone or with a crew of friends, immersing yourself in your adventures without interruption. Other crews and greater rewards await in the existing High Seas mode. Learn more here.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Sea of Thieves: Nightshine Parrot Pack – Available Now

This pack contains the Nightshine Parrot Jacket, Nightshine Parrot Sails, Nightshine Parrot Figurehead, Nightshine Parrot Hat and Nightshine Parrot Cutlass, as well as 10,000 gold to spend in-game.

Leaving Soon

The following games are leaving soon, so make sure to tie up any loose ends before they go. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

January 5:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console)

January 15:

Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

