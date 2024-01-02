Rumor: New Banjo Game was Greenlit in Early 2022 - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last month discussed dormant IPs that Xbox owns and he is well aware of the demand for a new Banjo game.

"You've seen from our history that we haven't touched every franchise that people would love us to touch — Banjo fans, I hear you,' said Spencer at the time. "But it is true that, when we find the right team, and the right opportunity, I love going back to revisit stories and characters that we've seen previously."

Leaker NateTheHate via ResetEra last week claimed a new Banjo game was greenlit in early 2022 and says there is plenty of work that is needed to be done as it is still early on in development.

