PS5 Sales Up 376% in Europe in November 2023, Modern Warfare 3 Debuts in 1st - Sales

/ 1,330 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 debuted in first place on the Europe charts for November 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise was the only new release of note, while last year saw the releases of God of War Ragnarök and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet in November.

The first four weeks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were down 33 percent compared to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It was still easily the best-selling game of the month.

EA Sports FC 24 came in second place for the month with sales three percent higher than FIFA 23 a year ago. The game saw heavy discounts over Black Friday.

The second biggest new release of November was Football Manager 2024, which debuted in 10th place. Sales for the game were narrowly below last year's entry.

Super Mario RPG debuted outside the top 10 in 13th place. However, it should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games. The SNES remake sold 13 percent fewer copies than 2020's Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Hogwarts Legacy came in third place as this month saw the release of the Nintendo Switch version. Sales for the game were up 509 percent month-on-month. The Switch version accounted for over half of all sales for the game in November. The game is likely to be the second best-selling game in Europe for the year behind EA Sports FC 24.

Super Mario Bros Wonder came in fourth place with sales down only dropping 15 percent in its second month.

Video game sales in Europe were up 20 percent year-on-year to 24.6 million games sold. However, this is due to November 2023 being a five week month compared to four weeks of November 2022. If we look at the same four week period sales are actually down two percent.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for November are up 59 percent year-on-year to 1.3 million consoles sold when looking at the same four week period. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales up 376 percent year-on-year. However, last year sales were weak for PS5 due to stock shortages.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down 35 percent year-on-year. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down 26 percent year-on-year.

Top 10 Games in Europe in November 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 5 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 6 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 7 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 Football Manager 2024 (Sega) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles