Sega Wants Reboots of Classic Games 'to Show Edginess and Rebellious Mindset' - News

/ 625 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sega at The Game Awards last week announced reboot of five classic Sega games - Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi.

Sega co-chief operating officer and Sega of America CEO Shuji Utsumi in an interview with the Washington Post discussed the reboots and said, "We really want to show edginess and a rebellious mindset."

He added, "The concept of games like Jet Set Radio is advanced. The original creators are involved again, and its time is now. It's a good time where people can appreciate all kinds of concepts."

Utsumi admitted the Persona, Sonic, and Yakuza franchises have been holding Sega up in recent years and their success has allowed the company to explore the reboots of older franchises.

"We’ve been investing into these three titles the last three years, making these pillars grow, and they grew very well," said Utsumi.

He added Sega is evaluating bringing back Virtua Fighter.

"We are evaluating right now," said Utsumi. "Virtua Fighter doesn't use so many tricks, special moves like in Street Fighter, it's very realistic. How can we make it more dramatic? It's something we're working on."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles