NBA 2K24 Tops the New Zealand Charts, GTAV Takes 2nd Place - News

NBA 2K24 has topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 3, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is in third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is in fifth place and Lego 2K Drive is in sixth place.

EA Sports FC 24 is in seventh place and Hogwarts Legacy is in eighth place. Red Dead Redemption is in ninth place and WWE 2K23 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Lego 2K Drive EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption WWE 2K23

