As Dusk Falls Headed to PS5 and PS4 on March 7, 2024 - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer INTERIOR/NIGHT announced the narrative adventure game, As Dusk Falls, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 7, 2024 for $29.99.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in July 2022.

View the PS5 and PS4 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience.

Replay the story again and again to uncover vastly different outcomes for the characters and explore hidden nuances behind every decision. Will your characters survive unscathed? What kind of people will they ultimately become?

Drive the lives and relationships of multiple characters in a decades-spanning story told across two intense books. Every Family has Secrets. Every Secret has a Price.

Uncompromising Crime Drama

The cinematic story is brought to life by the performance of actors that are digitally rendered into a beautiful art style, creating a unique experience that plays like a motion graphic novel.

Sacrifice vs. Survival

Can you break free from your family’s toxic influence? What will you sacrifice for the ones you love? Can you overcome your past? Your decisions will shape the characters’ fates.

Interwoven Destinies

Follow two families in their struggle to survive, protect, and endure through challenges rooted in the previous generations’ mistakes.

Experience Together

Reveal insights about yourself and those you play with as you discover the underlying values of your decisions in cooperative gameplay with up to eight players at a time, locally or online (or a mix). The As Dusk Falls companion app makes making choices in game easy, just use your phone or tablet to vote with or against your friends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles