Botany Manor Releases in Spring 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 97 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Balloon Studios announced Botany Manor will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in spring 2024.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seeds and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants, and discover their mysterious qualities.

Features:

Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th century manor.

Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle.

Learn about Arabella’s life, career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore.

Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles