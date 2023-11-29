FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Launches in Summer 2024 for Switch - News

Level-5 announced FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in Summer 2024.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

New Features - Island Customization / Landscaping / Character Interaction / Exploring the Abyss / Travelling 1000 Years in the Past / Gathering Strangelings / New Player Actions / New Lives: Farmer and Artist / Dungeon Development / Collection Book

Story Mode - Avatar Creation / Lives Selection / Familiar Faces from the Series / Main Quests / Lives Quests / Islander Requests / Event Battles / Rebuilding the Present Island

Crafting - Town Planning / Your Own House / Islanders’ Houses / Guild Houses / Building Infrastructure / Object Placement / Plushling’s Shop / Plushling’s Cafe / Redesigning Buildings / Development Missions

Multiplayer - Up to Four-Players Co-Op / Free Exploration / Challenge Quests

