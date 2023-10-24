Microsoft CEO: We Are 'Doubling Down' as a Game Producer and Publisher - News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with MSN was asked about the Activision Blizzard King acquisition that was recently completed.

Nadella said it is a big price, however, they are excited about it. He says gaming has been one of the things Microsoft has been involved in since the early days of the company, alongside developer tools and proprietary software.

"It is, but we're really excited about it," said Nadella. "For us, there are a few things that go all the way back for us as a company. Gaming is one, right? When I think about Microsoft, I think of perhaps developer tools, proprietary software, and gaming. Those are three things that we've done from the very beginning."

He believes gaming is one place Microsoft can make a real contribution in consumer markets and they are "doubling down" as a producer and publisher.

"And so, to us, gaming is the one place where we think we have a real contribution to make in consumer markets," he said. "If I look at it, the amount of time people allocate to gaming is going up and Gen Z is going to do more of that. The way games are made, the way the games are delivered, is changing radically. Whether it's mobile, or consoles, or PCs, or even the cloud.

"So, we're looking forward to really doubling down both as a game producer and a publisher. Now we'll be one of the largest game publishers and also as a company that's building platforms for it."

