Microsoft CEO: We Are 'Doubling Down' as a Game Producer and Publisher - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 3,081 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with MSN was asked about the Activision Blizzard King acquisition that was recently completed.
Nadella said it is a big price, however, they are excited about it. He says gaming has been one of the things Microsoft has been involved in since the early days of the company, alongside developer tools and proprietary software.
"It is, but we're really excited about it," said Nadella. "For us, there are a few things that go all the way back for us as a company. Gaming is one, right? When I think about Microsoft, I think of perhaps developer tools, proprietary software, and gaming. Those are three things that we've done from the very beginning."
He believes gaming is one place Microsoft can make a real contribution in consumer markets and they are "doubling down" as a producer and publisher.
"And so, to us, gaming is the one place where we think we have a real contribution to make in consumer markets," he said. "If I look at it, the amount of time people allocate to gaming is going up and Gen Z is going to do more of that. The way games are made, the way the games are delivered, is changing radically. Whether it's mobile, or consoles, or PCs, or even the cloud.
"So, we're looking forward to really doubling down both as a game producer and a publisher. Now we'll be one of the largest game publishers and also as a company that's building platforms for it."
Been quite clear in my eyes for a while now. Even before ABK and some could argue even before Bethesda that MS was going all in on gaming and aren't going anywhere.
Yep, E3 2018 was the moment when everything became clear to me. The funny thing is, in retrospect, it was actually in 2017 when Xbox convinced Microsoft to fully invest in their new product, Game Pass. However, during that time, I, like many others, perceived Game Pass as superfluous and unappealing. Yet this time, Microsoft understood its potential better than its own customers.
This puts the 2013 fiasco into perspective, where it was suggested that it resulted from Microsoft simply not listening to their customers. To innovate, you have to propose something that customers don't even realize they want. Sometimes you succeed, but at other times, in hindsight, you wish you had stuck to a more proven formula.
"Now we'll be one of the largest game publishers and also as a company that's building platforms for it." Sounds like Xbox as a console isn't going anywhere.
Until or unless Sony and/or Nintendo allow gamepass on their consoles, Microsoft can’t really afford to leave the console business.
And honestly, why would they? Xbox is a revenue cash cow compared to a number of their other hardware ventures
with ABK on board Xbox will surpass the Windows division in revenue, gaming will become a pillar for MS.
id hope so after the $70 billion purchase of ABK
The Payoff is:
1) Gamepass.
2) PC.
3) Xbox hardware.
4) Intellectual Property.
5) Games/Toys
6) Other media. Think: Movies and TV. - A-la, Halo and Fallout.
You need to think bigger and outside of the box... Intellectual property in multiple forms of media is a big seller these days.
It also adds ammunition to protect I.P/Patents/Technology that Microsoft has to throw into it's war chest to defend itself from litigation... That in itself is worth billions alone.
Doesn't investing $70b already count as "doubling down" as a game producer and publisher?
If only they would have actually doubled down and gone to work, instead of buying the whole industry. We could have had so many more things on the table, instead of consolidating and consolidating and consolidating.
Just become a massive publisher and shut down Xbox division coz it's clearly not working
Xbox as a division includes services, publishing and developing games.
It's not just hardware.
Ironically though, Microsoft's console accessories are actually popular outside of console gaming... For example I am a hazmat technician and the robot we use is... You guessed it. Controlled using an Xbox controller.
Kinect was fairly popular in robotics, medical and media development.
It's not just about the games, Xbox's hardware division benefits other parts of the company and also builds a loyal consumer base... Companies are building entire "eco-systems" for you to buy into.
I.E. Apple sells you an iPhone, so you are part of the iOS ecosystem, so you are more likely to buy an Apple Watch, you are more likely to buy an Macbook.
They all compliment each other.
Is Xbox working? As long as it's profitable, it's working. It doesn't ever need to be the biggest platform to be a success.
How is 23m console sold ‘not working’? Also Xbox is not just consoles and as whole it seem to be profitable and working very well…
or are one of those whole believe that if you are not having the same numbers in hardware than Sony or Nintendo it is automatically not working?
So a $2 trillion software company, doesn’t want to get heavily involved in the the worlds largest industry ? which happens to be digital software called gaming. Can you believe it. That’s the “‘argument” that some were making.
The idea that MS wanted to buy ABK just to sell them was always nonsense. It’s where the money is at.