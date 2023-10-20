PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in September, Starfield Boosts Xbox Series X|S Sales Up 136% - Sales

/ 572 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in September 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PlayStation 5 are up 24 percent compared to August.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console as it received a big boost in sales due to the release of Starfield. Xbox Series X|S jumped 136 percent month-on-month with the Xbox Series X as the best-selling SKU as it narrowly outsold the 512 GB Xbox Series S by 100 units. The 1 TB Xbox Series S was the third best-selling SKU in its launch month.

The Nintendo Switch was the third best-selling console in September in the UK with sales up 18 percent compared to August.

Overall, console sales are up 44 percent in September compared to August.

GSD data shows that 3.5 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in September, which is up nearly one percent year-on-year.

EA Sports FC 24 was easily the best-selling game for the month, however, sales were down eight percent compared to last year's FIFA 23.

Xbox and Bethesda's Starfield debuted in second place with launch sales narrowly behind Forza Horizon 5. However, it should be noted Forza Horizon 5 was also available on the Xbox One and both games are available on Xbox Game Pass. Two-thirds of launch month sales for Starfield were on PC.

Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in third place with sales down 24 percent compared to Mortal Kombat 11. NBA 2K24 debuted in fourth place with sales down 26 percent year-on-year.

Payday 3 debuted in sixth place and The Crew Motorfest debuted in ninth place with launch sales down 30 percent compared to 2018's The Crew 2.

There were 663,208 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in September, which is up 17.3 percent compared to August and down 11.6 percent year-on-year. The PS5 DualSense White controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Black Xbox Wireless Controller. There are six Xbox controllers in the top ten best-selling accessories.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in September 2023 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Starfield (Microsoft) 3 Mortal Kombat 1 (Warner Bros) 4 NBA 2K24 (2K Games) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 Payday 3 (Plaion) 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 Minecraft (Mojang) 10 The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles