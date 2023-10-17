Phil Spencer: Don't Expect Surprise Activision Blizzard Game Pass Drops This Year - News

/ 561 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in the latest Official Xbox Podcast discussed the Activision Blizzard acquisition that was recently completed and told fans not to expect any surprise Game Pass drops this year.

"I would love it if there was some kind of secret celebration drop that’s coming in the next couple of weeks – there’s not," said Spencer via VideoGamesChronicle.

"Definitely when we think about the new games that are there, I would be straight with people, right. If we were going to put them in the subscription this year, I would tell people.

"And I know there’ll be some disappointment about that. This acquisition is definitely long-term. So the fact that we’re not hitting day one with a bunch of games dropping in to Game Pass is a little bit of a downer, but I’m very excited about the future. And I just want to be straight with people that that’s where we are."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles