New World Tops the Steam Charts, New World: Rise of the Angry Earth DLC Debuts in 5th - Sales

New World has topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 41, 2023, which ended October 10, 2023.

The reason New World topped the charts is due to the release of the New World: Rise of the Angry Earth DLC, which debuted in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to second place, while Call of Duty is up two spots to third place. Baldur's Gate 3 remained in fourth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

New World EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 New World: Rise of the Angry Earth - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Party Animals Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 New World EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 New World: Rise of the Angry Earth - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring Apex Legends Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

