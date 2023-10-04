Diablo IV Headed to Steam on October 17 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 532 Views
Blizzard Entertainment announced it will release the Diablo IV for PC via Steam on October 17.
The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on June 6.
Read details on the game below:
Join the fight for Sanctuary in Diablo IV, the ultimate action RPG adventure. Experience the critically acclaimed campaign and new seasonal content.
Story
The darkness descends.
Lilith, Daughter of Hatred, has been summoned by a dark ritual after eons in exile Hatred devours Sanctuary as evil spreads. Only a brave few dare to face this threat and bring light to the all-consuming darkness.
Discover an Expansive Open World
Forge your path through Sanctuary-a continuous, ever-growing, and fully explorable world, filled with choices, quests, corruption, and loot.
Boundless Character Development
Create and customize your character to face the darkness. Choose from one of five classes and forge a hero that is uniquely your own with cosmetics, talents, and abilities.
Legendary Gear, Epic Battles
Defeating great evil requires great gear. Discover and experiment with a vast arsenal of powerful weapons, armors, and more to fight back against the demons threatening these lands.
Continue Your Quest with Seasonal Content
The story still unfolds, with new forms of danger lurking in the dark corners of Sanctuary, Create seasonal characters, master new seasonal mechanics, and slay your way through fresh seasonal content.
Overwhelmingly negative reviews incoming?
You know it! Steam forums are already a combo of "please don't review bomb" to "I'm brewing a mighty negative review right now" xD
Blizzard is one of those devs that was legendary and now its bad game or game is decent and they ruin it because of greed.
World of Warcraft will probably be next. I wouldn't be surprised if the battle.net launcher is eventually shutdown. I personally never saw a reason to have the launcher to begin with. I remember when the launcher just had WoW, Diablo 3, and StarCraft 2 lol. I think Hearthstone released shortly afterwards.
The age of the first-party launchers is coming to an end, I think. I wish Valve would increase their standard pay for developers though: at this point, I feel like they could easily get away with a 90/10 split, beating even Epic Games. They have a HUGE install base, of both players and companies, and the Steam infrastructure is rock solid IMO. Keeping it at 70/30 is just crazy to me.
Yeah I completely agree, but Valve isn't budging until they see the likes of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Apple, etc move away from 70/30 splits. At least they've been using the money they get to completely overhaul Steam in every conceivable way over the past year.
I feel like people hating on Battle.net only do so out of the "too many launchers" thing though it was one of the early ones. It honestly used to be the best in my opinion for how unintrusive and non-limiting it was, you could play different games simultaneously on one account on different computers. I'll definitely admit it got weird when they starting putting Activision games on there tho.
I'm sure there are quite a few that view it from that standpoint, but for me it was always, too few games to justify having a separate launcher. The Battle.net launcher is definitely one of the better ones for sure, but if you compare it to other launchers such as Epic Games Store, Origin/EA App, Ubisoft Connect, etc. those launchers have hundreds of games on their storefronts from a combination of first party only or primarily third-party. So Battle.net for years stuck out like a sore thumb as only having a handful of games before the Activision games started being thrown in, which is now moot since they're all now on Steam, and now Blizzard seems to be jumping ship.
I miss the days when Battle.net was incorporated directly into each Blizzard game. They had some of the sickest UI's in gaming!
To each their own but I much prefer battle.nets tight little group of games that were consistenly found only on that platform to other developers half-hearted attempts to become the new Steam without really wanting to commit. I get that it would be annoying if every developer made their own little launcher for just a few games (some tried and failed), but Blizzard had a pretty dedicated and tightly knit PC community so I think it made sense for them.