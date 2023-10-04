Diablo IV Headed to Steam on October 17 - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced it will release the Diablo IV for PC via Steam on October 17.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on June 6.

Read details on the game below:

Join the fight for Sanctuary in Diablo IV, the ultimate action RPG adventure. Experience the critically acclaimed campaign and new seasonal content.

Story

The darkness descends.

Lilith, Daughter of Hatred, has been summoned by a dark ritual after eons in exile Hatred devours Sanctuary as evil spreads. Only a brave few dare to face this threat and bring light to the all-consuming darkness.

Discover an Expansive Open World

Forge your path through Sanctuary-a continuous, ever-growing, and fully explorable world, filled with choices, quests, corruption, and loot.

Boundless Character Development

Create and customize your character to face the darkness. Choose from one of five classes and forge a hero that is uniquely your own with cosmetics, talents, and abilities.

Legendary Gear, Epic Battles

Defeating great evil requires great gear. Discover and experiment with a vast arsenal of powerful weapons, armors, and more to fight back against the demons threatening these lands.

Continue Your Quest with Seasonal Content

The story still unfolds, with new forms of danger lurking in the dark corners of Sanctuary, Create seasonal characters, master new seasonal mechanics, and slay your way through fresh seasonal content.

