Be Great Together in New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trailer

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released a new cinematic trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 called "Be Greater. Together. Trailer."

Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for the PlayStation 5 console. Equipped with Miles’ new bioelectric venom power and Peter’s Spider-Arms, the Spider-Men face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.

