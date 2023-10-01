Roguelite FPS Gunhead Launches November 8 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer Alientrap announced first-person shooter roguelite, Gunhead, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on November 8.

Gunheadis a first-person shooter roguelite that challenges players with boarding and neutralizing procedurally generated alien starships to earn income for their Privateering enterprise. The decaying alien arks will defend themselves from intruders with a wide arsenal of cyborg monstrosities, robotics, and security systems, all obstacles that must be surpassed to achieve victory: the destruction of the ship’s central System Core.

Gunheadis a sequel to Alientrap’s previous game Cryptark—taking its strategic fast paced 2D gameplay and expanding it to an roguelike first-person shooter experience.

Key Features:

Complex, procedurally generated alien space-hulks to board and defeat.

Fast paced jetpack-enabled first-person shooter gameplay with four gun slots ready to be configured with over 50 weapon options.

Blood-pumping soundtrack perfect for intense firefights.

