Phil Spencer on Jim Ryan: A Great Contributor to the Industry and a Fierce Leader for PlayStation - News

posted 5 hours ago

It was announced this week PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan is stepping down and will retire in March 2024 after nearly 30 years working at PlayStation.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has released a statement thanking Ryan for everything he has done for the gaming community over the years.

"Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation," said Spencer. "I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you’ve done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim."

Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you’ve done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 28, 2023

