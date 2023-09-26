Red Dead Redemption 2 Rated for Nintendo Switch - News

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 has been rated for the Nintendo Switch in Brazil, which was spotted by a Twitter user.

Take-Two Interactive, who owns Rockstar Games, has announced Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 55 million units as of June 30, 2023, while the Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 79 million units worldwide.

Red Dead Redemption 2 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018, and for PC in November 2019.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recebe classificação indicativa para o Nintendo Switch no Brasil pic.twitter.com/4sKKPVYV9S — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) September 25, 2023

