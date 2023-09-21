The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and IV Headed to PS5 in Early 2024 - News

posted 2 hours ago

NIS America announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will launch for the PlayStation 5 in early 2024.

The physical release of the games will be sold in a two-in-one pack, while the digital versions will be sold separately on the PlayStation Store.

Both games are available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Following the Erebonian Civil War, war hero Rean Schwarzer begins life anew as an instructor at Thors Military Academy’s branch campus. Join him as a brand new Trails adventure unfolds in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV! Experience the full story of Rean and the new Class VII as they deal with the aftermath of war and the appearance of new threats in this dynamic combo pack!

Dive into the world of Trails and enjoy in-depth RPG gameplay that performs better than ever on PlayStation 5. These iterations of the Trails series will also include bonus cosmetic downloadable content that will have your party members looking their best! Discover the wonders of Erebonia today!

Key Features:

Adventure Begins – New to the Trails series? Start your adventure with this dynamic combo pack and dive into The Legend of Heroes today!

– New to the Trails series? Start your adventure with this dynamic combo pack and dive into The Legend of Heroes today! Erebonian Excellence – The land of Erebonia shines in high definition on PlayStation 5! Experience the beautiful surroundings like never before.

– The land of Erebonia shines in high definition on PlayStation 5! Experience the beautiful surroundings like never before. Downloadable Content Bonus – Have your characters looking their best from head-to-toe with included cosmetic DLC!

