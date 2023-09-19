ANNO: Mutationem to Launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One This Friday - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Lightning Games and developer ThinkingStars announced ANNO: Mutationem will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this Friday, September 22.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in March 2022, and for the Nintendo switch in September 2022.

Hi all! Good news, ANNO Mutationem will release on the XBOX platform this Friday 9/22 pic.twitter.com/6M6qRSmPd3 — ANNO: Mutationem (@AnnoMuta) September 19, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Enter our world!

Welcome to the neon-covered, 2D-meets-3D cyberpunk world of ANNO: Mutationem. In this action adventure game with RPG elements, you become Ann, a highly-skilled combat-trained lone wolf on a personal mission in a giant Metropolis, full of sinister mega-corporations, mysterious fringe groups, and creatures more bizarre than words can express.

Where 2D Meets 3D

Unique 2D-to-3D gameplay, seamless switching between 2D action-and-platforming and 3D exploration to interact with the world and its inhabitants.

Ann Kicks Ass

Ann will slash, shoot, combo, grenade-throw, and ground-pound her way through hordes of enemies and huge bosses.

Explore, Discover, and Return

Exploring diverse locations such as huge cities and complex underground structures, players are free to go as they please, returning to previous areas and unlocking new events.

A Dark, Twisted Plot

A grand story befitting a rich and dark cyberpunk decor, featuring our main hero Ann and her trusty hacker sidekick Ayane.

Craft, Upgrade, Improve, and Customize

Collect, buy, or craft items, and upgrade Ann’s stats, skills, and gear. Use chips to modify any kind of weapon you find.

