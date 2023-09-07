Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Explains His New Role as Mario Ambassador - News

Nintendo announced last month Charles Martinet, who has been voicing Mario since Super Mario 64, will be stepping down from voicing the character and transition into a new role of Mario Ambassador.

Martinet in a new video posted to the Nintendo of America Twitter account explained what his new role will entail.

Today is a very big day for Nintendo, the Mushroom Kingdom and for me," said Martinet. "You may know me from voicing characters from Nintendo's games like Super Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi. And today I'm happy to share with all of you that I'm stepping into a brand new role as the Mario Ambassador.

"Traveling around the world, sharing the joy of the Mario family, and being able to continue meeting with all of you wonderful fans, who I cherish absolutely the most, is a great, great honor. I'm very much looking forward to seeing all of you at events around the world in the years to come."

Here’s a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding the change of Mario’s voice actor, announced on 8/21. pic.twitter.com/4mOpD2Cx3a — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2023

