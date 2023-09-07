Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Explains His New Role as Mario Ambassador - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 229 Views
Nintendo announced last month Charles Martinet, who has been voicing Mario since Super Mario 64, will be stepping down from voicing the character and transition into a new role of Mario Ambassador.
Martinet in a new video posted to the Nintendo of America Twitter account explained what his new role will entail.
Today is a very big day for Nintendo, the Mushroom Kingdom and for me," said Martinet. "You may know me from voicing characters from Nintendo's games like Super Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi. And today I'm happy to share with all of you that I'm stepping into a brand new role as the Mario Ambassador.
"Traveling around the world, sharing the joy of the Mario family, and being able to continue meeting with all of you wonderful fans, who I cherish absolutely the most, is a great, great honor. I'm very much looking forward to seeing all of you at events around the world in the years to come."
Here’s a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding the change of Mario’s voice actor, announced on 8/21. pic.twitter.com/4mOpD2Cx3a— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So essentially a glorified groupie? I guess with the title "brand ambassador" there's only so much you can do with that kind of role. Since he initially didn't know what he was going to be doing, sounds like it wasn't his choice to step down.
Eh not long ago he said doing the voice was starting to hurt. His voice is wearing down. VA is grueling and sessions are long even for short bits. Willing to bet he was only sad he had to because he enjoyed doing it but just can't anymore. One thing to do the voice on the spot but another to do a VA session.
Also i don't get why Nintendo keeps saying Mario 64 was his first role. He did a trade show as Mario in 1992. Did those PC games before 64.
Oh I didn't know that. The guy is pushing 70, so I can see his voice may be starting to wither with time. Talk about a lasting legacy though!
Most likely for marketing purposes as his first major Mario role. Be easier to say Mario 64 was his first role than an educational Mario game for DOS lol