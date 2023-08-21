Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Stepping Down from Recording Character Voices - News

/ 659 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced Charles Martinet, who has been voicing Mario since Super Mario 64, will be stepping down from voicing the character and transition into a new role of Mario Ambassador.

"Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64," announced Nintendo. "Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!

"It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him. Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date."

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles