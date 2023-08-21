Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Stepping Down from Recording Character Voices - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 659 Views
Nintendo announced Charles Martinet, who has been voicing Mario since Super Mario 64, will be stepping down from voicing the character and transition into a new role of Mario Ambassador.
"Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64," announced Nintendo. "Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!
"It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him. Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date."
We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023
Time sucks. I wish he could be the voice forever. I'm sure age has caught up with his voice.
It's probably not him in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as many have suspected.
So, unless he voiced Mario in any upcoming games, it seems like Mario Strikers: Battle League and Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are the end for him.
We don't know why this is happening. Maybe Charles wanted to be done voicing the characters, maybe Nintendo wanted him out.
That's a shame. Couldn't they just reuse his voice from older games? Mario doesn't really say much, he's mostly sound effects.
Curious
Didn't he say that he wanted to voice mario until the day he died
Wonder what changed
Wonder why he would stop voicing the characters, but still representing them at events. That really doesnt make sense to me. I mean traveling the world and interacting with fans must be way more work than saying a few lines in a high pitch voice for games. I dont get it.