Todd Howard on Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game: 'We'll Talk Next Year'

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games announced in 2021 a new Indiana Jones game with an original story was in development.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard in an interview with Esquire was asked about the upcoming game and teased we might see the game next year.

"I am a giant Indiana Jones fan," said Howard. "It can be brought to video games in a unique way. The game is obviously: you're exploring stuff. It's about him. So if you're playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching?"

The interviewer says Howard wants to talk more about the game, however, he is not allowed. He finished the interview by saying "We'll talk next year."

The Indiana Jones game has been confirmed to be an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

